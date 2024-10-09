Mercedes-Benz India lowers EQE SUV price by ₹20 lakh, introduces loyalty vouchers for existing customers

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a strategic price reduction for its EQE SUV, lowering it by ₹20 lakh to ₹1.19 crore (ex-showroom) to distinguish it from the recently launched EQS SUV. The move, designed to enhance the EQE’s competitiveness, is expected to attract more buyers and clarify the pricing structure within Mercedes-Benz’s electric lineup.

The EQS SUV, launched at ₹1.41 crore, enters the market as a CKD (completely knocked-down) unit, contrasting with the EQE, which was previously imported as a CBU (completely built-up) model. This reduction aims to address the narrow price difference between the two models, allowing Mercedes-Benz India to position each vehicle more effectively against its competitors.

The company also shared that existing EQE customers, who purchased the vehicle at the initial price, will receive a ₹5 lakh voucher. This voucher can be redeemed on any new Mercedes-Benz purchase within the next three years, a gesture aimed at fostering customer loyalty and ensuring that early adopters of the EQE are recognised.

The EQE SUV, the third electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz India this year, joins the EQA SUV and the high-end EQS Maybach SUV. Positioned between the EQE and EQS Maybach, the EQS SUV boasts a 122 kWh battery pack powering dual motors on each axle. With an impressive combined output of 544 hp and 858 Nm of peak torque, this AWD electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds, with a remarkable claimed range of up to 809 km on a single charge.