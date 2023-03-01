Meta announces 'AI personas' for Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced its intention to join other tech giants such as Google and Microsoft in exploring the potential of ChatGPT-style AI. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed plans to develop "AI personas" in the long term and is currently investigating helpers for multiple media formats, including Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, and even ads.

Zuckerberg has suggested that these AI tools could bring advanced chat features to Messenger and WhatsApp, as well as unique Instagram filters and ads. Video and "multi-modal" content could also benefit from generative AI, he said. In the near future, the company plans to emphasize tools for creation and expression.

To help "turbocharge" its efforts in the field of generative AI, Meta is pooling its generative AI teams into a single group. However, Zuckerberg cautions that there is still a "lot of foundational work to do" before the most advanced projects can come to fruition.

Meta is not new to user-facing AI. The company introduced chatbots to Messenger in 2016 for businesses to deliver automated customer support, e-commerce guidance, content and interactive experiences. However, this latest move represents a significant expansion, reflecting the growing industry focus on generative AI.

Internet behemoths like Google are already feeling competitive pressure from OpenAI's ChatGPT, which could theoretically undermine its search and other key businesses. As such, Zuckerberg has stated that he wants Meta to be a "leader" in generative AI, but this may also represent a defensive tool.

The potential applications of generative AI are vast, and Meta's efforts in this area could have far-reaching implications for the future of social media and online content. With tech giants continuing to invest heavily in the field, we can expect to see further developments in the coming years.

