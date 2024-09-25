Meta announces its first-ever AR glasses called Orion for everyday use: Check details

At Meta Connect 2024, Meta unveiled Orion, its first pair of true augmented reality (AR) glasses. Unlike Meta's earlier smart glasses, Orion integrates advanced AR capabilities, combining real-world visuals with digital content. The glasses are equipped with multiple sensors, spatial mapping, and a see-through display to overlay digital information seamlessly into the wearer's environment.

As per the company, Orion represents Meta's significant move toward the future of spatial computing and the metaverse. The AR experience allows users to engage with both their surroundings and virtual elements in a more immersive, hands-free manner.

As per the company, with large holographic displays, users can place 2D and 3D content anywhere in their physical space. Smart AI understands your surroundings and anticipates your needs, providing a seamless experience. Meta claims that these glasses are lightweight and versatile for indoor or outdoor use, they let you connect face-to-face, even from a distance.

Orion’s input and interaction system seamlessly combines voice, eye gaze, and hand tracking, allowing you to stay present in the world and with the people around you. While they’re not available to the public, we’re excited about what this means for the future of connection. September 25, 2024

According to Meta, “Orion has the largest field of view in the smallest AR glasses form to date. That field of view unlocks truly immersive use cases for Orion, from multitasking windows and big-screen entertainment to life-size holograms of people – all digital content that can seamlessly blend with your view of the physical world.”

Additionally, Meta’s smart assistant, Meta AI, is also present in Orion. It can recognise what you’re viewing in the real world and provide helpful visualisations. For instance, you can open your refrigerator and ask for recipe suggestions based on its contents. Or you can video call a friend while updating your digital family calendar, all while doing the dishes. You can also take a hands-free video call to catch up with friends and family in real time, and view or send messages on WhatsApp and Messenger.

Do note that these Orion glasses are not yet launched for commercial purpose as it requires more research and polishing before making its way to markets.