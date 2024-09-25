WhatsApp users can now give voice commands to Meta AI, edit photos and more; how it works

At Meta Connect 2024, Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp users can now interact with Meta, AI chatbot, in more engaging way. Users can engage in real-time conversations by speaking to Meta AI, which offers contextual responses and helps answer questions. Meta AI can also analyse and provide insights on shared photos, translating or enhancing images as needed.

Related Articles

As per Meta, “With these updates, you'll be able to talk to Meta AI in real-time using your own voice and send photos and have it edit them. These updates will make it even easier for people to explore their ideas, chat better, and try new things.” The voice feature will be available across Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram DM. Users can ask questions, get explanations, or even hear a joke to lighten the mood.

To chat with Meta AI on WhatsApp, you need to tap the waveform button to ask a question and receive an instant answer. It will offer a personalised experience with a variety of voice options, including celebrity voices from around the globe. These voices will include Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan Michael Key and Kristen Bell.

Meta AI also has voices to get you answers faster. You can pick the Meta AI voice you want to hear from, including iconic options like Awkwafina, Kristen Bell, John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and Judi Dench. — Meta (@Meta) September 25, 2024

In addition to this, you can also now send a photo to Meta AI to get instant answers. For instance, you could snap a picture of a menu in a foreign language and ask for a translation or take a photo of a plant and receive care tips.

Meta AI can also edit your photos now. Meta AI can assist with editing your photos by adding, removing, or altering elements. For example, you can remove a stranger from the background or change the color of an object to refresh its look.

For Instagram users, Meta AI will allow them to reshare a photo from feed to their Instagram Story, Meta AI’s new backgrounds feature can take a look at your photo, understand what’s in the image and generate a fun background for the story.

As per the company, “We're also expanding our business AI to help more people get instant service when they talk to businesses. We're rolling out these services to thousands of businesses already using the WhatsApp Business app, and will be expanding them even further over the next year.”