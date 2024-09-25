Meta Connect 2024: New AI features announced to chat, edit, and translate on the go

At Meta Connect 2024, Meta introduced several significant updates to its AI tools. These updates allow users to interact with Meta AI using voice commands, share and edit photos, and even receive real-time answers about images.

A new video translation tool for Reels will automatically translate audio and sync lip movements in different languages. Meta also expanded its AI tools for businesses via automated chats. Additionally, AI-generated content, custom themes, and personalised images will engage with Meta’s other platforms.

Voice interaction with Meta AI

Voice Interaction with Meta AI Meta AI has gained the ability to respond to voice commands across platforms such as Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Users can now interact with the AI assistant by speaking aloud, and Meta AI will respond vocally. This feature is designed to make conversations with the AI more natural and accessible. Additionally, users will have the option to choose from a variety of voice personalities for their AI assistant, including celebrity voices such as Awkwafina, John Cena, Dame Judi Dench, and Kristen Bell.

Photo recognition and editing

Photo Recognition and Editing Capabilities One of the key updates is the integration of image recognition into Meta AI. Users can share photos within chats, and Meta AI can now identify objects in those images and provide relevant information. For instance, if a user shares a picture of a flower, the AI can identify the species. Additionally, Meta AI can perform photo editing tasks based on user requests. This includes changing elements of an image, such as modifying outfits or backgrounds, to personalise or enhance the photo.

Automated video translation for Reels

Automated Video Translation for Reels Meta is testing a new AI-driven translation tool that automatically translates the audio in video content, starting with Reels on Instagram and Facebook. The tool will translate the spoken language of videos while simulating the original speaker’s voice and syncing lip movements. The feature is initially being tested with content creators in Latin America and the US, with translations between English and Spanish. Meta plans to expand this service to more creators and additional languages in the future.

AI-generated content and personalisation

AI-Generated Content and Personalisation Meta AI’s "Imagine" feature, previously available in limited forms, has been expanded. This tool allows users to generate AI-created images based on prompts, such as visualising themselves in different scenarios or styles, and share those images directly in their feeds or Stories on Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, Meta AI can now suggest captions for stories and create personalised chat themes. The company is also testing AI-generated content for user feeds, which will be tailored to individual interests or trends.

AI tools for businesses

AI Tools for Businesses Meta has expanded its AI offerings for businesses, particularly focusing on improving customer interactions through messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger. Businesses using click-to-message ads can now set up AI assistants to communicate directly with customers, providing support, answering queries, and even facilitating purchases. These AI assistants aim to streamline the customer service process, increasing efficiency and potentially driving sales.

Meta has also seen significant growth in the use of its generative AI ad tools. More than a million advertisers have created over 15 million ads using these tools in the last month alone. Meta reports that ad campaigns using generative AI features have experienced an 11 per cent increase in click-through rates and a 7.6 per cent increase in conversion rates compared to traditional campaigns.