Meta appoints Connor Hayes as new head of Threads

After over 14 years at Meta, Connor Hayes steps up to lead the company’s fast-growing social platform.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 18, 2025 12:55 PM IST
Meta appoints Connor Hayes as new head of Threadsthreads

Meta has appointed Connor Hayes as the new head of Threads, according to a report by Axios. The veteran executive takes on this leadership role after more than two years as vice president of product for generative AI at Meta.

Hayes brings over 14 years of experience at Meta and Instagram, having held several key roles across the company. His promotion signals Meta’s increasing focus on building Threads as a central player in its social media ecosystem, especially as the platform continues to expand globally.

A graduate of Rice University in Houston, Texas, Hayes holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy.

The move comes at a time when Meta is betting heavily on Threads as a challenger to X (formerly Twitter), with new features and integrations being rolled out at a steady pace.

Published on: Jul 18, 2025 12:55 PM IST
