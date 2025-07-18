Meta appoints Connor Hayes as new head of Threads

Meta has appointed Connor Hayes as the new head of Threads, according to a report by Axios. The veteran executive takes on this leadership role after more than two years as vice president of product for generative AI at Meta.

Hayes brings over 14 years of experience at Meta and Instagram, having held several key roles across the company. His promotion signals Meta’s increasing focus on building Threads as a central player in its social media ecosystem, especially as the platform continues to expand globally.

A graduate of Rice University in Houston, Texas, Hayes holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy.

The move comes at a time when Meta is betting heavily on Threads as a challenger to X (formerly Twitter), with new features and integrations being rolled out at a steady pace.