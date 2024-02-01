Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, other tech CEOs grilled for lack of online safety of teens, children

In a recent US Congress hearing, tech CEOs faced criticism over their companies’ approach to online safety for children and teenagers. The hearing was held in the context of the proposed Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), a controversial bill aimed at protecting children from the dangers of social media.

Microsoft and X (formerly Twitter) have publicly announced their support for KOSA. Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, and Evan Spiegel from Snap also expressed their support during the hearing. However, Meta, Discord, and TikTok have not fully supported KOSA. They pointed out that they support some parts of the bill but not others.

Critics argue that KOSA could sanitise the internet, empower censorship, and isolate young LGBTQ people. Security, privacy, and free press advocates have also raised concerns about the bill’s potential threat to encryption.

The lack of full support from Meta, Discord, and TikTok has drawn criticism, with many lawmakers putting up a hard line of questioning. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked for the commitment of his company to the online safety of children and teenagers.

What is KOSA?

KOSA is proposed legislation that aims to protect children from the dangers of social media.

Who is supporting KOSA?

Microsoft and X have publicly announced their support for KOSA. This announcement was made during a hearing where five tech CEOs were testifying. Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, and Evan Spiegel from Snap also expressed their support.

Who is not supporting KOSA?

Meta, Discord, and TikTok have not fully supported KOSA. They pointed out that they support some parts of the bill but not others.

Is KOSA controversial?

Critics argue that KOSA could sanitize the internet, empower censorship, and isolate young LGBTQ people. Security, privacy, and free press advocates have also raised concerns about the bill’s potential threat to encryption.

Also read: Alphabet, Meta ad sales in Q4 unlikely to reflect gen AI investments

Also read: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduces new features for WhatsApp Channels; check new polls, voice update features