Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils Meta AI expansion and new WhatsApp Business features at Conversations 2024

At Meta's Conversations 2024 event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced significant advancements in AI and exciting new features for WhatsApp Business. Zuckerberg emphasised Meta's dedication to AI, stating, "Our goal here is to build the world's leading AI service, both in quality and in usage."

One of the key announcements was the expansion of Meta AI. Following its launch in April, powered by the Llama 3 model, Meta AI will soon be available in Portuguese and other languages. "That means that more people around the world are going to be able to ask the assistant questions across any of our apps," Zuckerberg explained. He expressed confidence in the technology, adding, "I think you're going to be really blown away."

Zuckerberg outlined a future where businesses leverage AI to connect with customers in personalized ways. "Any business should be able to quickly stand up an agent that can talk to your customers, provide support, and facilitate commerce," he proposed. Meta is currently testing this AI-powered business agent with select companies in India and Singapore, with plans to expand to Brazil soon.

Beyond this future vision, Zuckerberg highlighted how AI is already enhancing WhatsApp's ability to connect businesses with relevant customers through optimized delivery tools. "Up until now, businesses would typically message all customers who had asked to receive updates on WhatsApp," he explained. "But now you can use Ads Manager to deliver messages to those customers who are most likely to be interested with our AI systems recommending the right subset of recipients."

Zuckerberg also revealed several other key updates for WhatsApp Business:

Meta Verified for WhatsApp: Rolling out in Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Columbia, this feature will help businesses build credibility and trust with customers through verified badges, impersonation protection, and prioritized support.

Voice Calls on WhatsApp Business Platform: Businesses will soon be able to offer voice calls, allowing for more personal interactions and support for complex inquiries.