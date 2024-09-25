Meta Connect 2024 today: From VR, AR to AI announcements, here's what to expect from the annual developer conference

Meta is gearing up for its annual Connect developer conference, which kicks off today, and it is expected to deliver big announcements in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI). The event could bring new hardware, major software updates, and further insights into Meta's vision for the metaverse.

Related Articles

One of the most anticipated announcements is a potential new addition to Meta’s VR lineup. Rumours suggest a cheaper version of the Quest 3, possibly called the 'Quest 3S,' which could come with a smaller price tag. This would be a more affordable alternative to the Quest 3 which faced criticism for its high price and subpar AR video passthrough.

In addition to VR headsets, Meta is expected to give updates on its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. These wearables could see iterative improvements, offering better integration with Meta’s AI assistant, which can respond to voice commands. There are also hints of Meta revealing its new AR glasses, codenamed 'Orion.' While these are still in development, a teaser of Meta’s vision for mixed reality could be on the agenda.

AI for WhatsApp and other platforms

AI is expected to take centre stage at Meta Connect 2024. The company will likely showcase advancements in its AI-powered tools and services, including its newest large language model, LLaMA, and updates to AI integration in popular apps like WhatsApp. Meta could also introduce new developer tools aimed at creating generative AI experiences, aligning with the company’s shift away from custom AR filter tools.

With AI now a major focus for Meta, expect to see how these technologies are enhancing Horizon Worlds, the company's flagship metaverse platform, which may receive significant updates during the event.

Meta Connect 2024 starts today, September 25th, and runs through September 26th. The keynote, led by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, begins at 1PM ET (10:30 PM IST). You can catch it live on Meta's official Connect website.