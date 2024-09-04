Meta AI prevents suicide of 21-year-old Indian woman by alerting the police; here’s how it all happened

Meta AI, the AI chatbot available across Instagram, WhatsApp, helped save the life of a woman in Lucknow who was attempting suicide. As per the police, the 21-year-old woman was upset after being abandoned by her husband. The woman posted a distressing video on Instagram where she had a noose around her neck.

As soon as the video went viral, the Social Media Centre of the office of the Directorate General of Police received an alert from Meta and the police became active. The police then immediately reached the said location and stopped the woman dying by suicide.

ACP Mohanlalganj Rajneesh Verma told PTI, “On Saturday, around noon, an alert was received from Meta AI at the Social Media Centre of the office of the Director General of Police that a young woman was hanging from a noose. Immediately acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and rescued her safely.” Her family was unaware that their daughter was attempting suicide until the police arrived.

The 21-year-old woman had recently married a boy in her locality and was stressed as he had abandoned her. Hence, she thought of taking her life and posted a video on the internet talking about dying by suicide, made a noose at home and put it around her neck.

"As this marriage was not legally valid, the man left the woman and went to his home. The woman became mentally stressed after he left her, and she decided to die by suicide," Verma said.

After the police arrived, the woman was taken out of the room and was counselled by women police officers.

How did Meta AI detect the threat

Meta AI can alert Meta about suicide-related videos on its platforms by employing a combination of advanced technologies and strategic workflows. Notably, AI can analyse the content of posts, comments, and direct messages to identify language patterns, keywords, and phrases across social media. That may have indicated a situation involving suicidal behaviour in this particular case.