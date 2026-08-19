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Meta faces major legal showdown over Facebook, Instagram child addiction claims; All details

Meta faces major legal showdown over Facebook, Instagram child addiction claims; All details

Over 29 US states accuse Meta of having platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, that are highly addictive for young users, and demand strict actions.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Meta faces major legal showdown over Facebook, Instagram child addiction claims; All detailsMeta's lawyer Paul Schmidt denied the claims, and said that Mark Zuckerberg plans to improve its services.

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Social media giant Meta is currently facing a major legal battle over how Facebook and Instagram affect children and teenagers. In 2023, a bipartisan group of 29 US states, including California and New York have filed a lawsuit accusing Meta of violating federal and state laws designed to protect children's privacy.

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The group is also seeking billions of dollars in penalties and demands a change in how Facebook and Instagram operate. In terms of changes, the group is asking Meta to consider removing "like" counts and changes to features such as infinite scrolling.

Must read: Meta is showing increased sensitivity towards child abuse content: Govt sources amid social media regulation row

One state attorney general has called the lawsuit "the largest consumer protection lawsuit in American history", highlighting how significant the case is.

Why is Meta under fire?

According to reports, California, Colorado, Kentucky, and New Jersey are leading the case against Meta, alleging that Facebook and Instagram are highly addictive for young users. The trial is taking place in federal court in Oakland, California. The states have accused these platforms of causing serious problems among young people, such as anxiety, depression, and even suicide.

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They also accuse Meta of misleading consumers about how safe its platforms are. Separately, all 29 states accuse Meta of violating federal law by improperly collecting and using children's personal information.

California's deputy attorney general Megan O'Neill alleged that Meta's business model is designed to keep young people hooked and collect their data. “It worked especially well for kids,” O'Neill said. “Meta needed kids, and it needed to reassure the people who cared about those kids that the kids are safe.”

Must read: Meta under NHRC scanner over ‘paid promotion’ of adult content; Report

On the other hand, Meta's lawyer Paul Schmidt denied the claims and said that Mark Zuckerberg plans to improve its services. A BBC report also quoted a Meta Spokesperson who said, “We strongly disagree with these allegations and are confident the evidence will show our longstanding commitment to supporting young people.”

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Meta’s legal battle continues

This is not the first time Meta has been accused of putting user engagement ahead of the well-being of young users. A judge in New Mexico recently ruled against Meta and ordered it to pay a combined $942 million fine. The judge also ordered Meta to make changes to how its platforms operate, similar to the lawsuit in the US.

On the other hand, Meta is also facing heat from the Indian government over child abuse content and demands strict compliance with Indian law. The government demands a proactive system to detect and prevent CSAM circulation, content-moderation policies with domestic legal frameworks, and a human-in-the-loop review process to stop automated systems from misclassifying genuine content.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 11:35 AM IST
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