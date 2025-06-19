Meta Gaming Accelerator launched to empower Indian game developers with AI, global scale, and VC support

Meta has announced the launch of its Gaming Accelerator programme in India, aimed at supporting small and medium-sized gaming developers and studios across the country. Unveiled at the Meta Marketing Summit – Gaming Edition, the initiative is set to unlock new growth opportunities in India’s fast-expanding gaming sector.

The accelerator is being rolled out in partnership with four leading venture capital firms: Bitkraft Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Lumikai Fund, and Elevation Capital. During its initial phase, the programme will support 20 to 30 promising Indian developers through a curated curriculum focused on monetisation, user acquisition, global expansion, and AI integration.

“At a time when India’s gaming landscape is evolving rapidly thanks to mobile-first access, creator-driven momentum, and emerging technologies, this initiative is designed to offer structured support and meaningful growth pathways to developers,” Meta said during the summit.

A key part of the accelerator will be sessions focused on how developers can integrate Meta’s AI tools, including its large language model Llama, into game creation and player experience design. The programme also includes:

• Training on ad monetisation and Meta platform integration via Meta Ads and Audience Network

• Strategy workshops on player acquisition and campaign effectiveness

• Deep dives into AI-powered tools for personalisation, narrative design, and gameplay mechanics

• Mentorship on fundraising and business modelling from VC partners and experts

• Guidance for cross-border expansion and international market entry

The accelerator will culminate in a Demo Day, where participating developers will showcase their game innovations and growth stories to investors, Meta executives, and the broader gaming industry. The top-performing studios may receive additional exposure within Meta’s ecosystem and access to potential funding support.

Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Head, Meta India commented, “India’s gaming community is a hotbed of creativity and innovation, but to unlock its full potential, we need to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. That’s why we’re launching the Meta Gaming Accelerator – to provide Indian gaming developers with access to cutting-edge ad tools, expert mentorship, and critical guidance that they need to scale their businesses and take on the world. By combining expert sessions from Meta with structured guidance from the country’s top Venture Capital firms, we hope to not just empower local success stories but also create a launchpad for Indian gaming companies to scale globally.”

Meta noted that the initiative aligns with its broader push to fuel India’s digital economy, nurture creative talent, and enable tech-led entrepreneurship.

“At BITKRAFT Ventures, we have a front-row seat to the explosive global growth of the gaming industry over the years, with a portfolio that spans over 140 companies across six continents. Yet, for emerging gaming markets like India, there is a big opportunity and need for the ecosystem to come together and help small and medium gaming companies. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Meta on the Gaming Accelerator, a good initiative aimed at enabling the ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities, and helping accelerate the growth of India’s gaming sector," said Anuj Tandon, Partner, BITKRAFT Ventures.

“India’s gaming industry is poised for the next chapter of its explosive growth, but it needs more interventions to reach its full potential. We’ve seen time and again that young companies with access to timely guidance, strategic resources, and a supportive ecosystem are better equipped to overcome growth hurdles and achieve success. That’s why initiatives like Meta’s Gaming Accelerator are crucial – this program directly addresses the scaling challenges faced by indie studios and offers unparalleled access to Meta’s experts, paving a clear path for sustained growth in this dynamic market," said Vamshi Reddy, Partner, Kalaari Capital.

“For our fund, it’s a strategic partnership that ensures our portfolio companies, particularly those at the early and growth stages, receive the precise handholding required to master efficient user acquisition and retention strategies," Salone Sehgal, Founder and Managing Partner, Lumikai Fund commented.

Parth Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO at STAN commented, "Meta’s Gaming Accelerator is a very significant step to boost India’s game development ecosystem, taking the gaming industry to new heights. At STAN, we see this initiative as a catalyst for innovation, AI integration, and global scalability. It will certainly empower developers to build world-class experiences tailored for the mobile-first, creator-led gaming audience in India and beyond. At STAN, we’re deeply aligned with this vision and have partnered with DLabs at ISB for the GameX 2.0 accelerator to fuel the creator-led gaming economy. Initiatives like these will help the Indian gaming industry to witness new heights."