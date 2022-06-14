Meta gives parents new tools to monitor teens’ use of Instagram, Meta Quest 2

Meta has rolled out some new tools for parents, available in the UK from June 14, that will allow them to supervise their kids’ Instagram and Quest 2 accounts including features like approving purchases, scheduling breaks, etc.

The new tools also allow parents to gain an insight into how their kids are using these apps on iOS and Android both by giving them an idea of what is being viewed and what their kids are trying to buy.

Once made available on a user’s Instagram account, the tools will appear under the Settings section allowing parents to connect and supervise their teen’s account, see who their teens follow and who follows them, see more information when their teen shares that they’ve reported something, set daily limits for how long they can spend on Instagram, and also schedule breaks for specific times.

On Meta Quest 2, parents can now approve purchases, check screen time of the headset from the Oculus app, view friends list, and more. Additionally, the new tools also include features like encouraging teens to stay away from certain topics on Instagram in an effort to help in their wellbeing.

These tools give parents a lot of control over their kids’ accounts, and understandably, the kids, particularly the teens will not be pleased. For social media platforms, it has become particularly important to create a safe experience for young users given how easy it is to create an account online.

To Meta’s credit, these controls are helpful and as a next step, it might want to educate teens about why they should give their parents control over their social media accounts, at least for a while.

