Meta is developing a new AI that could be more powerful than OpenAI's ChatGPT: Report

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, is diligently working on a cutting-edge artificial intelligence system that aims to rival OpenAI's most advanced model, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

The social media giant plans to unveil this new AI model by next year, setting its sights on creating a system that surpasses the capabilities of its current commercial offering, Llama 2.

Llama 2, introduced by Meta in July, is an open-source AI language model that is accessible through Microsoft's Azure cloud services. It competes directly with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard in the rapidly growing AI language model landscape.

While the specifics of Meta's upcoming AI system are subject to change, it is envisioned to empower other companies to develop services capable of generating sophisticated text, in-depth analysis, and various other types of outputs, as reported by the newspaper.

Meta's plan is to commence training this new large language model, known within the tech world, in early 2024. However, Meta has not yet responded to a Reuters request for comments on these developments.

The generative AI market has been a magnet for businesses and enterprises since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022. It has enabled them to explore new possibilities and enhance their business processes.

As previously reported in July, tech giant Apple is also delving into the realm of AI, following a similar path to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. Apple has devised its framework, named 'Ajax,' designed to construct large language models. Additionally, it is in the testing phase of a chatbot project referred to by some engineers as 'Apple GPT.'

