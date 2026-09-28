According to the screenshots and account shared by Robb, the transaction ultimately resulted in the prospective buyer arriving at the user's building at an unexpected and late hour. “So Muse handled my Facebook Marketplace today. Just found out it told people my address and agreed a lowball price and then they showed up without it even telling me until late tonight that it messed up,” Robb wrote in the Threads post.

As per Robb, the AI did all the tasks autonomously on the user’s behalf, without even taking prior permission to initiate the purchase. He highlighted that he never approved the deal or agreed to the pickup arrangement, raising questions about AI making real-world decisions on a user’s behalf without asking for permission first.

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Meta’s Muse AI autonomously finalises Facebook Marketplace deal

In the shared screenshot, we can see the listing for Logitech MX Keys Mini for $15 in a Facebook Marketplace deal. A separate screenshot shared by Robb revealed the agent’s conversation with a buyer named Usman. During the conversation, the agent tells the buyer that the keyboard can be collected from a specific location.

The buyer said that he would try to collect the keyboard that same night, between 8 PM and 10 PM, and that he would send a message before arriving. The conversation also includes the user’s actual address. This highlights that the buyer was given enough information to arrange a pickup.

In another post, the screenshots shared by Robb revealed that Muse informed him that the buyer arrived at his building around 9:15 PM, waited, and also dropped messages a couple of times. “Bad news on the MX Keys Mini pickup. Usman showed up at your building around 9:15 and waited, messaged a bunch of times, and nobody came down. He left angry at 9:38 and left a negative rating,” the assistant said.

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The AI also told the buyer that he was available despite Robb not being available. “That's a bad look, and it made the no-show worse,” the assistant added.

Furthermore, the AI assistant sent an apology on Robb’s behalf and also offered to complete the purchase another day, highlighting that its autonomously making decisions on user’s behalf. Lastly, Robb tells the agent not to make decisions without his permission. “You gotta never do that ever again; don’t agree to pickup unless you check with me,” Robb wrote.