Meta issues apology for Mark Zuckerberg’s 'inadvertent error' regarding 2024 election

Meta India has publicly apologised following backlash over its CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments on India's 2024 general elections. During a podcast with US-based host Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg claimed that public dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the defeat of most incumbent administrations, including India’s.

Zuckerberg’s remarks, made in reference to the global political climate, sparked a wave of criticism in India. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, called the assertion "factually incorrect" and expressed disappointment.

"From free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during Covid, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi’s decisive third-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust," Vaishnaw stated.

Shivnath Thukral, Meta India’s Vice President of Public Policy, addressed the controversy in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on 14 January, calling Zuckerberg’s statement an "inadvertent error". Thukral clarified, "Mark’s observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in the 2024 elections holds true for several countries, BUT not India."

Dear Honourable Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw , Mark's observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in 2024 elections holds true for several countries, BUT not India. We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error. India remains an incredibly important country… — Shivnath Thukral (@shivithukral) January 14, 2025

He also reaffirmed Meta’s commitment to India, describing it as an "incredibly important country" and emphasising the company’s interest in being at the forefront of India’s innovation journey.

The controversy has also drawn attention from political circles, with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, head of the parliamentary committee on communications and information technology, announcing plans to summon Meta representatives. "Incorrect information tarnishes the image of any democratic country," Dubey said, adding that Meta must apologise to the Indian Parliament and its people.

As the world’s largest democracy with over 640 million voters participating in the 2024 elections, India saw the incumbent NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi secure a decisive victory. Vaishnaw reiterated that the election results reaffirmed the public’s trust in Modi’s leadership.

The incident underscores the sensitivities surrounding global narratives about India and its governance, particularly from influential international figures like Zuckerberg. Meta India’s apology is seen as an effort to repair relations and reinforce its commitment to the country’s thriving digital ecosystem.