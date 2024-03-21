Meta, Microsoft, join Epic Games in protest against Apple's App Store policies

On March 20, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Elon Musk's X, and Match Group joined Epic Games in its protest against Apple's alleged failure to adhere to a court-ordered injunction. The injunction, issued in September 2021, pertains to payment procedures in Apple's App Store.

The tech firms, responsible for creating some of the App Store's most popular applications, have accused Apple of making it challenging for consumers to access cheaper payment alternatives for digital content. Apple has not directly responded to these allegations.

Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple in 2020, accusing the tech giant of antitrust violations for demanding consumers to obtain applications via the App Store and levying up to 30% commission charges on developers' purchases. The injunction mandates Apple to allow developers to guide consumers to alternative payment options. Recently, Epic requested the court to hold Apple in contempt, claiming that Apple's new rules and a 27% fee on developers render these links practically useless.

The companies claim that Apple's actions entrench the anti-steering rules deemed illegal by the court, thereby bolstering Apple's substantial commission charges and adversely affecting both consumers and developers. The U.S. Supreme Court chose not to hear Apple's appeal against the injunction earlier this year. Apple has until April 3 to respond to Epic's filing formally.

