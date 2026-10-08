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Meta Muse AI comes to iPad with new work tools: Here’s what the AI agent can now do

Meta Muse AI comes to iPad with new work tools: Here’s what the AI agent can now do

Meta is expanding Muse beyond the iPhone and Mac, bringing the AI agent to iPad while adding more workplace integrations and tools aimed at helping businesses automate everyday tasks.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 3:27 PM IST
Meta Muse AI comes to iPad with new work tools: Here’s what the AI agent can now doMeta Muse is availabile on iPad too. (Photo: Threads/@ivanbruel)

Meta is rapidly expanding the reach of Muse, its agentic AI tool, with native iPad support. The update arrives nearly a month after the AI assistant launched and gives tablet users a version designed to make better use of the larger display and iPadOS multitasking features. Muse had already expanded to the Mac shortly after its mobile debut, allowing it to take on desktop-focused tasks such as organising files. Now, Meta is adding more software integrations alongside the iPad rollout, with several of them aimed at people using the assistant for work. The company is also giving small-business users more ways to use Muse for tasks such as marketing and developing new product pages. 

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Muse gets more tools for work

The iPad version is broadly similar to the Muse experience on the iPhone, but the larger screen gives the AI agent more room to work with. It also takes advantage of the multitasking improvements available on iPadOS.

Meta is also expanding the list of software that Muse can connect with. The latest update adds integrations for Canva, Dropbox, Figma, QuickBooks, GitHub, Zoom, Asana and Klaviyo. Muse is also getting new connectors for Granola and Notion, giving users more options when using the AI alongside their existing tools.

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The additions are particularly relevant for small-business owners. Meta is allowing users to give Muse a broader business goal, which the AI agent can then use to autonomously plan tasks such as marketing, preparing client pitches and developing new product pages. This shifts Muse further from being just a tool for answering prompts towards an assistant that can work through larger objectives.

Meta has bigger plans for Muse

The iPad launch is part of a broader expansion of Muse across Meta's ecosystem. The company first launched the mobile version and followed it with a Mac version about a week later. With iPad support now added, Muse is gradually becoming available across more types of devices.

Meta is also working on dedicated hardware for the AI agent. The company has announced Muse Charm, a standalone Tamagotchi-like device that can run Muse without requiring a smartphone. Meta is also working to bring Muse to its smart glasses, suggesting that the company wants the AI assistant to eventually work beyond traditional phones and computers.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 3:27 PM IST
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