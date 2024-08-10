Meta opens Llama 3.1 Impact Grants applications, offering Rs 16.7 crore for AI projects

Meta is inviting organisations worldwide to apply for its Llama 3.1 Impact Grants program, offering up to $2 million (approximately 16.75 crore) in funding for projects that leverage the power of its open-source AI model to address social challenges. This initiative builds upon the success of the inaugural Llama Impact Grants, showcasing Meta's commitment to fostering positive social impact through AI innovation.

Meta is seeking proposals from eligible organisations globally that demonstrate innovative ways to utilise Llama 3.1 to tackle social issues within their communities. Applications focusing on economic development, science and innovation, and public service will receive priority consideration. Selected recipients will be awarded up to $500,000 and announced early next year.

"We believe AI has more potential than any other modern technology to increase human productivity, creativity, and quality of life—and to accelerate economic growth while unlocking progress in medical and scientific research," Meta emphasised in its announcement.

The company champions open-source AI, believing it ensures wider access to AI's benefits and fosters more equitable and safe deployment across society.

Meta will host a series of in-person and virtual events worldwide to explore how Llama 3.1 can address specific local challenges. These events, including hackathons, workshops, and training sessions, will take place in various regions, including Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Latin America, North America, Pakistan, Singapore, Sub-Saharan Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and Vietnam.

Organisations participating in these events can apply for specialised awards of up to $100,000, in addition to the open call grants.

The first Llama Impact Grants program received over 800 applications from over 90 countries, with 20 finalists shortlisted. The grant recipients will be announced in September, along with the winners of the Llama Impact Innovation Awards, a separate initiative focused on projects addressing pressing challenges in specific regions.

Meta highlights the significant real-world applications of Llama for good witnessed within the past year, spanning education, entertainment, and healthcare. The company is excited to see how the community leverages the enhanced capabilities of Llama 3.1 to create even more impactful solutions.

"In less than a year since we launched our first grant program, we’ve seen significant real-world use cases that tap into the power of Llama for good," Meta shared.

Applications for the Llama 3.1 Impact Grants are open until November 22, 2024.