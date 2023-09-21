Meta starts rehiring fired employees, restocks snacks, freebies months after laying off thousands

Meta announced around 21,000 job cuts across the company earlier this year. For further cost-cutting, the rest of the employees were deprived of several office perks. Now, employees are getting back some of those long-lost perks. A report by Bloomberg revealed that Meta has now re-instated pre-pandemic perks for its employees to boost their morale after a brutal year filled with layoffs and cost-cuts.

The report revealed that Meta has started rehiring some employees who were fired in the past year. Furthermore, an employee claimed that the company has ordered branded T-shirts for workers, which they think is a positive sign with regard to the company’s performance.

In terms of office perks, most restaurants in the company’s Menlo Park, California office have reopened. Dinner time has moved up to 6 pm. Earlier, it used to be later in the evening. In addition to this, laundry service and haircuts along with Thursday happy hours are also back for the employees. Unique vendors have set up food stalls to motivate employees to work from office at least three days a week.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that the company is bringing back the office perks for its employees that include dinner and happy hours. He stated, “Dinner, happy hour and company swag never really went away, merely adjusted given the pandemic and budgets.”

It was also reported that snack bar and fridge that looked bare last year are also restocked now. Notably, a popular drink La Croix has also made a comeback. Meta’s headquarters have been running out of this fruit-flavored La Croix sparkling waters, a sign that people have started coming back to office.

Despite the resurgence of office perks, it is still not close to the benefits that were offered earlier. The report suggests that the perks are not as good as they used to be. They revealed that laundry service used to be free, but now employees have to pay for it. Additionally, employees claimed that the food is also not as good as it used to be.

