Meta testing new messaging feature in Threads app

As Threads, the messaging platform by Meta, surpasses a milestone of 130 million users, one persistent complaint remains: the absence of direct messaging capabilities. However, those yearning for DMs within Threads may soon find solace in a new messaging option.

Meta has initiated trials for messaging features leveraging Instagram’s inbox, allowing users to initiate new messages directly from the Threads app. Some Threads users have already noted the appearance of a "message" button on other users’ profiles, replacing the previous "mention" feature. A spokesperson from Meta confirmed this development to Engadget, stating that the company is "testing the ability to send a message from Threads to Instagram."

Despite this update, Threads still lacks its own dedicated inbox, raising questions about its future integration. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has reiterated his stance against creating a separate inbox for Threads, expressing a preference for integrating the Instagram inbox into the Threads platform. A Meta spokesperson reiterated that the current testing does not entail implementing DMs on Threads.

While not a comprehensive DM feature, the option to send messages from Threads without switching to Instagram could streamline the messaging experience for users. However, accessing and responding to these messages will still necessitate navigation to the Instagram app.

Although some may view this additional step as cumbersome, Mosseri has highlighted the complexities of maintaining two separate inboxes. In a November post, he outlined the challenges: "If, in the end, we can’t make the Instagram inbox work for Threads, we’ll have a hard choice to make between (1) mirroring the Instagram inbox in Threads and dealing with notification routing weirdness, and (2) building a totally separate Threads inbox and dealing with the fact that you’ll have two redundant message threads with each of your friends with the same handles in two different apps."