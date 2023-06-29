Meta unveils opportunity for Indian developers to build Extended Reality apps with $250K grant

Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has unveiled an exciting new initiative for Indian startups and developers interested in exploring the potential of Mixed Reality (MR). The company has introduced a comprehensive program in India that includes a generous grant of USD 2,50,000, designed to empower and support the local XR (Extended Reality) ecosystem. This endeavour aims to foster innovation and facilitate the creation of cutting-edge applications and experiences using Meta's advanced technologies.

Central to this program is Meta's highly acclaimed Presence Platform, which encompasses an extensive range of machine perception and AI capabilities tailored for the Meta Quest Platform and, ultimately, the Metaverse. The Metaverse represents a shared virtual space where users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other participants in real time. By leveraging the powerful features provided by the Presence Platform, developers and startups in India have the opportunity to build immersive MR experiences that seamlessly merge virtual content with the physical world, creating environments that feel remarkably natural and authentic.

Through this initiative, Meta intends to support up to five selected Indian developers and startups with financial grants, as well as personalized mentoring and guidance from experts at Meta Reality Labs. The chosen participants will benefit from invaluable insights and expertise, helping them refine their projects and enhance their understanding of MR development. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to upload their products to Quest App Lab, granting them access to Meta's rapidly expanding developer ecosystem. This exposure can significantly amplify their reach and provide invaluable visibility within the MR community.

Furthermore, selected startups will have the chance to connect with prominent local venture capital funds, opening doors for potential investments and partnerships. This invaluable introduction to venture capitalists can catalyze the growth and expansion of these startups, enabling them to take their innovations to the next level.

"Meta is committed to building the XR ecosystem in India. The Presence Platform is an integral part of the metaverse vision, aiming to make virtual experiences more tangible and accessible. We believe that this fund and program will accelerate the creation and adoption of VR and MR experiences in the country and give Indian developers an opportunity to go global with their innovations,” said Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President for Meta in India.

The Meta Mixed Reality program is now accepting applications from developers and companies throughout India, regardless of their size or previous experience in MR development. Individual developers must be at least 18 years old at the time of submitting their proposals. Meta welcomes both established entities and emerging talents to experiment with the powerful capabilities offered by the Presence Platform and embark on an exciting journey into the world of MR.

To fully leverage the potential of the Presence Platform, chosen developers will integrate it into their existing or new Meta Quest apps. By incorporating features such as Passthrough, Scene Understanding, Spatial Anchors, Shared Spatial Anchors, Voice SDK, Text to Speech, Interaction SDK for Hand Tracking, and Social Presence APIs, developers can unlock the true power of Mixed Reality and craft captivating experiences that transcend the boundaries of traditional computing.

In the coming months, Meta will carefully evaluate the received applications and select up to five exceptional companies to participate in the program. These chosen participants will not only benefit from the financial grant but also gain access to invaluable resources, guidance, and exposure, all of which will propel their MR projects to new heights.

Meta's Mixed Reality program in India represents a remarkable opportunity for developers and startups to immerse themselves in the cutting-edge world of MR, leverage Meta's sophisticated technologies, and contribute to the growth of the XR ecosystem.

