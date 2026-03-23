Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg is building an AI ‘CEO assistant’ to assist in his duties

With growing AI adoption, companies have been integrating the technology across departments to increase efficiency. While the greater concern has focused on job displacement at lower levels, even CEOs could face the risk of being replaced by smarter systems capable of making faster and data-driven decisions.

Now, Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly building an AI agent to help with his CEO duties, according to The Wall Street Journal report, citing a person familiar with the project.

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The rumoured AI agent is under development, and it's currently in a training phase. However, it has already started to streamline internal information flow, and Zuckerberg has been using the agent to access information more quickly by retrieving answers that would require coordination across multiple teams.

Are CEOs and executives at risk?

In recent weeks, several tech executives have acknowledged that AI has the power to replace several executive-level jobs. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently highlighted in a blog post titled “The Adolescence of Technology,” saying AI as "general labour substitute.” This highlights how rapidly AI systems are beginning to take on complex and decision-making responsibilities.

On the other hand, Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, also said that "AI could replace him" within a year as the technology evolves rapidly.

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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also said that AI will "do my job better."

These claims raise bigger questions about the future role of human leadership and how organisations will strike a balance between human judgment and accountability of AI systems.

How is Meta integrating AI agents?

The WSJ further reported that Meta is building another AI tool, which is being called “Second Brain” internally. This tool could search and organise company documents and project data, and it has already started to be used widely inside Meta.

In addition, Meta employees have also started using AI agent tools like My Claw to access chat logs and work files.

