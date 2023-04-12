MG Motor India reveals interiors of upcoming Comet EV; see pics

MG Motor has given us another glimpse at the upcoming MG Comet EV dashboard. Last week, the company shared the first sneak peek at the interiors of the electric car. The new teaser gives us a better look at the vehicle's in-car entertainment system.

MG Motor is calling it an 'Intelligent Tech Dashboard'. The car gets an Integrated Floating Wide Screen comprising a 10.25-inch head unit and a 10.25-inch digital cluster. The entertainment system is also equipped with widgets of different dimensions with three fully customizable pages, offering users access to a range of entertainment, navigation, and connectivity options.

The infotainment system includes controls via voice commands, which make it easy for drivers to access the features without taking their eyes off the road.

MG Comet EV steering wheel

MG Motor aims to introduce the smart electric vehicle in a unique segment. The car is expected to be one of the most affordable options in the EV segment. MG India plans to offer all kinds of creature comforts and technology in a small package.

MG Comet Steering Wheel

MG Comet comes with a multi-function steering. MG claims the steering wheel will come with with tech and futuristic pod controls that lend the EV a modern gadget feel. The car steering will be integrated with connected features.

Also read: MG Motor unveils next-gen Hector; strengthens focus on electric SUVs in India



MG Motor India collaborates with Gamer MortaL



MG Motor India announced a collaboration with India’s renowned gamer MortaL (Naman Mathur), for its upcoming Smart EV Comet. MG claims this collab is to highlight the "tech-first spirit" of the Comet EV.

