Micron, Applied Materials, Lam Research announcements could generate 80,000 high skills jobs in India: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The world is going big on semiconductor consumption and manufacturing but there is going to be a shortage of semiconductor talent, globally as well as domestically, which will only get worse by the end of the decade. To circumvent this, just the three announcements alone by Micron, Lam Research and Applied Materials during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to US, will create over 80,000 jobs in the semiconductor ecosystem, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and IT.

While speaking at Business Today’s B-School submit, he said: “Out of these 80,000 jobs, in my opinion, 65,000-75,000 will be clearly high capability jobs which are global standard jobs. Whether they are VLSI characterisation, quality, manufacturing or process.”

Yesterday, Lam Research announced that with the Government of India's skilling ecosystem, it is going to train 60,000 highly qualified Indian engineers in nanotechnologies over a ten-year period. It will use a simulation environment Semiverse with SEMulator3D, to deliver a virtual nano fabrication environment to help train the next generation of semiconductor engineers in India.

Memory chip giant Micron will be investing up to $825 million over the two phases of the project and will create up to 5,000 new direct Micron jobs and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years.

And even Applied Materials will invest $400 million spanning over four years in a new center in India. And in the first five years of operation, the center is expected to support more than $2 billion of planned investments and create at least 500 new advanced engineering jobs along with potentially another 2,500 jobs in the manufacturing ecosystem.

This is just the beginning of the opportunities in India. Given the scale of job opportunities that will be there in the semiconductor ecosystem both locally and globally, Minister Chandrasekhar’s advice to students is: “If you're doing an electrical engineering degree or an electronics degree or computer science degree of an MBA or any other degree, you certainly need an industry specific domain specific skill. So, I would I constantly ask people that you do an MBA but also to a certification program that aligns your broad knowledge to a specific domain capability as a skill that you can acquire from anybody.”

To help you understand the scale, currently, nearly 277,000 people across the US work in the chip-making industry—in R&D, design, manufacturing, testing, etc. The country’s Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) expects the new fabs that are coming up there to create 42,000 new permanent jobs by 2027, with an average of 185,000 temporary jobs (related to building fabs) being created annually from 2021 to 2026. And this is just the case in the US. Be it the EU, Japan, China, South Korea, or Taiwan, every government is aiming to bring chip production onshore. India, too, has embarked on a journey to develop its own silicon ecosystem. In India, Vedanta and Tata too are looking at building semiconductors. That gives credence to the burgeoning requirement and opportunity for engineering talent in the country.

More so because semiconductor talent is in short supply. With more fabs coming up, the situation is expected to get worse by the end of 2023, and the rest of the decade. Deloitte estimates that the global semiconductor workforce—pegged at more than 2 million direct employees in 2021—will need to grow by more than 1 million by 2030, adding more than 100,000 workers annually.

