Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Microsoft 365 outage continues as recovery efforts falter, disrupting Outlook, Teams and Copilot

Microsoft 365 outage continues as recovery efforts falter, disrupting Outlook, Teams and Copilot

Microsoft 365 services remain disrupted as recovery efforts face repeated server failures. Outlook, Teams, Copilot and SharePoint users continue to experience issues, with no confirmed timeline for complete restoration.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 10:20 AM IST
Microsoft 365 outage continues as recovery efforts falter, disrupting Outlook, Teams and CopilotMicrosoft 365 outage continues as server recovery efforts face fresh challenges.(Photo: AI Generated)

Microsoft's efforts to restore its workplace services are taking longer than expected, leaving users facing continued disruptions across its productivity ecosystem. The company is still working to bring affected servers back online after earlier recovery attempts failed to deliver the expected results. The outage, which began on November 12, has affected access to Outlook, Exchange Online and several other Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, Copilot and SharePoint.

Advertisement

In its latest update, Microsoft said that some servers initially brought back online were becoming unresponsive again once they started receiving traffic. The company is analysing diagnostic data with its networking and platform teams to understand what is triggering the problem.

Why is the Microsoft 365 outage continuing?

Microsoft is now temporarily restricting certain types of traffic reaching the affected infrastructure in specific locations. It is also rebuilding a subset of affected servers using an earlier software configuration to check whether this prevents them from becoming unresponsive.

Earlier recovery attempts included restarting affected servers, moving traffic away from the affected infrastructure and testing an alternative method to check server health. However, these measures have not provided the expected relief.

Advertisement

Microsoft is now identifying alternative ways to increase capacity and manage traffic imbalances as it works towards restoring services. The company has acknowledged that its efforts to improve serviceability are "not taking as expected".

Which Microsoft services are affected?

The disruption primarily affects Exchange Online, Microsoft's cloud-based email service. Users may be unable to access their mailboxes through Outlook on the web, Outlook desktop using MAPI, Exchange ActiveSync or REST-based connections.

The wider Microsoft 365 disruption has also affected services such as Teams, Copilot and SharePoint. However, the impact may vary across individual applications and features, and not every function is necessarily unavailable.

Microsoft has not announced a confirmed timeline for complete restoration. The company is continuing to rebuild affected servers, manage incoming traffic and monitor infrastructure as it attempts to bring services back online.

Advertisement

Until the recovery process stabilises, users may continue to experience problems accessing their Microsoft 365 applications.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more