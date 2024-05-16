scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Microsoft asks hundreds of China-based staff to consider relocation: Report

Feedback

Microsoft asks hundreds of China-based staff to consider relocation: Report

Microsoft is reportedly asking about 700 to 800 of its China-based staff in cloud-computing and AI operations to consider relocating to other countries amidst escalating US-China trade tensions. The employees, mostly Chinese nationals, have been offered the option to transfer to countries including the U.S., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Microsoft buys 48-acres of land in Hyderabad, says report Microsoft buys 48-acres of land in Hyderabad, says report

Microsoft has reportedly requested approximately 700 to 800 of its China-based employees, predominantly engineers of Chinese nationality, to consider relocating to other countries, according to a report by WSJ.

This request has been made in the wake of escalating US-China tensions, with the Biden administration imposing restrictions on several sectors of Chinese imports. 

Related Articles

The employees have been offered an option to transfer to countries including the US, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Despite the potential relocations, a Microsoft spokesperson, cited in the report, has confirmed the company's commitment to the region and its intention to continue operations in China.

President Joe Biden declared significant tariff increases on various Chinese imports on Tuesday. The affected products include electric vehicle (EV) batteries, EVs themselves, semiconductors, solar cells, and a range of medical equipment such as face masks, medical gloves, syringes, and needles.

The American tech giant Microsoft has had a presence in China for more than 20 years, entering the market in 1992. The company's largest R&D centre outside US is in China. 

China has responded cautiously to the US decision to increase tariffs on $18 billion worth of Chinese goods, ranging from syringes to batteries. China criticised the Biden administration's actions and promised to take "resolute measures" to defend its interests. 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 16, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement