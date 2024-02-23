Microsoft brings Google-like magical AI feature to Photos app on Windows devices; check how it works

Microsoft has unveiled a new feature, Generative Erase, for its Photos app, enhancing the software's editing capabilities.. This feature, along with other recently released AI edit features, is now available on Arm64 devices and Windows 10. A similar feature has been seen on Google's Photos app, which is called Magic Eraser. The feature made its debut in Google's Pixel devices. The same features will now be available for Windows users.

Generative Erase

Generative Erase is an AI-powered tool that allows users to remove distractions from their photos, such as background objects or miscellaneous visual clutter. This feature enhances the well-known Spot fix tool, creating a more seamless and realistic result after objects are erased from the photo, even when erasing large areas.

To use Generative Erase, users need to go to Edit Image and select the Erase option. They can then brush over the objects or areas they want to remove, adjusting the brush size for the right level of precision. After selecting the areas to be removed, users can watch as unwanted objects disappear.

AI Editing Features Available on Arm64 Devices and Windows 10

In addition to Generative Erase, all current Photos app AI edit features, including Blur background, and Remove and Replace background, are now available in the Photos app for Windows 11 for Arm64 devices. For the first time, Windows 10 will also be receiving all of the AI editing features that were previously available only on Windows 11.

Update Rollout

This update is beginning to roll out to Windows Insiders in all channels immediately, including Windows Insiders on Windows 10 in the Release Preview Channel. Users are advised to update their app to the latest version to get all the new benefits.

Future Developments

Microsoft has committed to more AI features in the future. The upcoming Windows 11 release is expected to include groundbreaking AI features such as natural language search and an advanced Copilot. Microsoft has also added AI capabilities to apps like Photos, Outlook, and even Notepad.

