Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' former assistant is now the fifth richest person in the world

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' former assistant, Steve Ballmer, has risen to the ranks of the world's elite, becoming the fifth richest person on the planet, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. With an estimated fortune of $117 billion, Ballmer now stands just one spot behind his former boss on the real-time list of the world's wealthiest individuals. This incredible feat places him ahead of other notable figures like Larry Ellison ($114 billion), Warren Buffet ($113 billion), and Mark Zuckerberg ($110 billion), as reported by the index. Bill Gates’s net worth is currently $122 billion.

Over the past year, Ballmer's wealth has experienced a meteoric rise, reaching the extraordinary sum of $117 billion, as per Bloomberg's data. This remarkable surge of over $30 billion since the beginning of the year has catapulted him into the coveted fifth position.

Leading the billionaire pack are Elon Musk ($193 billion), Bernard Arnault ($156 billion), Jeff Bezos ($156 billion), and Bill Gates ($122 billion). Notably, Ballmer stands out as the only non-founder of a major business empire among this elite group.

Steve Ballmer's journey into the realm of technology commenced in 1980 when he joined Microsoft, securing a place as one of the company's earliest employees. Reportedly starting as the 30th member of the team, he assumed various roles that significantly contributed to Microsoft's evolution into a software giant. His efforts in driving the marketing and sales of Windows and Office products became instrumental in Microsoft's path to success.

In the year 2000, Ballmer succeeded Bill Gates as the CEO of Microsoft, presiding over a period of significant expansion and diversification for the company. Under his leadership, Microsoft introduced several key products, including Windows XP, Windows 7, and the Microsoft Office suite. His tenure also saw Microsoft's foray into new frontiers such as cloud computing and enterprise software, now integral components of the tech ecosystem.

A milestone moment during Ballmer's leadership was the introduction of the Xbox gaming console, marking Microsoft's entry into the gaming industry and establishing the Xbox brand as a dominant player in the gaming world.

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing. Ballmer faced formidable challenges, including fierce competition from rivals like Apple and Google. Critics contended that Microsoft had missed opportunities in the mobile and smartphone market, which were on the rise.

In 2014, Steve Ballmer relinquished the role of CEO, passing the baton to Satya Nadella. Despite this transition, Ballmer's enduring impact on Microsoft and the tech industry as a whole remains undeniable. He continues to be actively involved in philanthropy and also owns the Los Angeles Clippers, showcasing his diverse interests and investments.

It's worth noting that a significant portion of Ballmer's wealth is still tied to Microsoft stock, as he maintains a roughly 4% stake in the company, according to Bloomberg.

