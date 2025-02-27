Microsoft Copilot makes Think Deeper and Voice tools free for all users

Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out unlimited access to Copilot Voice and Think Deeper for all users, bringing advanced AI-driven conversation and reasoning capabilities to the free tier of its Copilot chatbot. The move follows the company’s recent integration of OpenAI’s o1 reasoning model into Copilot, offering users a more sophisticated experience similar to OpenAI’s Deep Research and Advanced Voice Mode.

Expanded Access to Voice and Think Deeper

Previously available with usage limitations, Copilot Voice and Think Deeper now come with no restrictions on the free version. These features allow users to interact with the AI chatbot more fluidly and tackle complex topics with deeper reasoning models. Microsoft’s decision to lift the limitations comes in response to increased user demand, as many had encountered restrictions when trying to engage in extended conversations.

With Copilot Voice, users can communicate naturally with the chatbot, interrupt responses, and ask follow-up questions, similar to Google’s Gemini Live. This feature can be particularly useful for practising a new language, preparing for job interviews, or seeking hands-free guidance while following a recipe.

Think Deeper, on the other hand, is more like ChatGPT's Deep Research feature. It is designed to handle more intricate queries, such as evaluating the impact of major purchases, making financial decisions, or planning career moves. Microsoft also cautions that Think Deeper responses may take longer due to their complexity.

A Competitive Move Amid Growing AI Offerings

Microsoft’s decision to extend these advanced features to free users aligns with the broader trend of making AI tools more accessible. The move could be a response to the emergence of competing AI models, such as China’s DeepSeek, which offers similar functionalities. By offering free unlimited access to features that were previously restricted, Microsoft could be aiming to solidify Copilot’s position in the evolving AI landscape.

While free-tier users now gain access to these enhancements, Copilot Pro subscribers will continue to receive priority access to the latest AI models, early access to experimental features, and additional AI functionalities across Microsoft 365 applications like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Microsoft has noted that despite lifting restrictions, users may still experience occasional delays or interruptions due to high demand, security concerns, or policy violations. However, the company remains committed to scaling its AI offerings and expanding access to more users in the near future.