Microsoft introduces new AI tool 'Security Copilot' powered by OpenAI's GPT-4

Microsoft has announced the launch of its latest tool 'Security Copilot', which uses OpenAI's GPT-4 generative artificial intelligence model to help cybersecurity professionals identify breaches and analyze data. This simple prompt box assists security analysts in summarizing incidents, analyzing vulnerabilities, and sharing information with colleagues on a pinboard.

Microsoft's security-specific model, which is fed with more than 65 trillion signals every day, provides a growing set of security-specific skills that enable the tool to better analyze data and identify threat signals.

The launch of Security Copilot comes amid a series of announcements from Microsoft, as the company seeks to integrate AI into its most popular offerings. The company has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, and aims to outpace its competitors with the latest advancements in AI technology.

With the launch of Security Copilot, Microsoft hopes to provide a much-needed solution to cybersecurity professionals who are struggling to keep up with the increasing number of breaches and threats. The tool is designed to simplify the process of analyzing data, providing security analysts with a more efficient and effective way to identify and respond to security threats.

Microsoft highlights the primary usage of the Security Copilot in 3 points

Simplify the complex

During an attack, complexity can cost you. Synthesize data from multiple sources into clear, actionable insights and respond to incidents in minutes instead of hours or days.

Catch what others miss

The user will be able to triage signals at machine speed, surface threats early, and get predictive guidance to help thwart an attacker’s next move.

Address the talent gap

Microsoft claims that the demand for skilled defenders vastly exceeds the supply. The new Security Copilot will help the team make the most impact and build skills with step-by-step instructions for mitigating risks.

