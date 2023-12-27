Microsoft launches Copilot AI chatbot application for Android users; check features, how to use

Microsoft has launched a new app called Copilot for Android users. The new app allows users to access their Copilot AI chatbot as a standalone service. It’s different from the Bing app which is primarily a search engine. The new app focuses just on Microsoft’s AI technology. Reportedly, the app has been available on the Google Play Store for about a week, but there’s no iOS version yet.

The new app is listed on Google Play Store as ‘Microsoft Copilot’ and it is developed by ‘Microsoft Corporation’. In the app description, Microsoft claims that the app will be ‘Your everyday AI companion’. So far, the app only has just over 5,000 downloads on Android Play Store.

How does Microsoft Copilot work?

In terms of functionality, the Copilot app has features similar to the ChatGPT Android App that was launched earlier this year. The Copilot application will allow chatbot interactions, creating images with DALL-E 3, and helping to write emails and documents. It also gives free access to the latest GPT-4 model from OpenAI, which usually needs a subscription on ChatGPT. The new app has the option to provide voice inputs. You can also add images and text as inputs for the app.

Microsoft changed the name of Bing Chat to Copilot more than a month ago. At first, Microsoft’s AI was part of its Bing search engine, showing a ChatGPT-like interface in search results. This feature is still there, but Microsoft now promotes Copilot as a separate platform. You can also access it on its own website, copilot.microsoft.com.

The new mobile apps for Copilot are part of this change to make Copilot a separate platform. This goes along with the recent name change of Bing Chat Enterprise to Copilot. There’s no iOS version of the Copilot app yet, but it should be coming soon. Until then, iOS users can use the Bing app to use Copilot features on their iPhones and iPads.

