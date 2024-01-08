Microsoft launches free initiative AI Odyssey to train 1,00,000 people in India; here’s how to enrol

Microsoft has launched a new initiative called AI Odyssey. The company claims that the goal is to train 100,000 developers in India in the latest AI technologies and tools. This program is designed to help developers gain the skills they need to work on important projects using AI technologies.

Microsoft AI Odyssey Program Details

The AI Odyssey is a month-long program. It’s open to all AI enthusiasts in India, no matter their experience level or background. To join, developers need to register on aka.ms/AIOdyssey and access the learning modules and resources.

Level One: Learning Azure AI Services

The first level of the program teaches participants how to use Azure AI services. They’ll learn how to create and deploy AI solutions for different scenarios. This level provides resources, code samples, and guides to help participants master practical AI skills.

Level Two: Proving AI Skills

The second level of the program challenges participants to prove their AI skills. They’ll complete an online assessment with interactive lab tasks. Successful participants will earn Microsoft Applied Skills credentials. These credentials verify their ability to solve real-world problems with AI.

Win a VIP Pass to the Microsoft AI Tour

Participants who complete both levels of challenges could win a VIP Pass. This pass lets them attend the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru on February 8. The AI Tour is a unique event that shows how generative AI can enable new forms of creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving.

Interested individuals can join the AI Odyssey program by following these steps:

1. Visit the registration page at aka.ms/AIOdyssey.

2. Register by providing the necessary details.

3. Once registered, you will gain access to the learning modules and resources.

4. Start with the first level of the program, which involves learning how to use Azure AI services.

5. After completing the first level, move on to the second level, which involves proving your AI skills through an online assessment.

