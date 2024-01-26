Microsoft Mesh unveiled: A virtual meeting platform on Teams

In response to the ongoing debate about the return to physical offices, Microsoft has unveiled a unique approach to remote collaboration with the launch of Microsoft Mesh. This new feature allows employees' avatars to convene in a shared virtual space, fostering a sense of connection even when individuals are geographically dispersed. The platform is seamlessly integrated into Microsoft Teams, offering a new dimension to the remote work experience.

Microsoft has conducted successful trials of Mesh with leading companies such as Accenture, a prominent consulting firm, and Takeda, a pharmaceutical-focused organisation. Leo Barella, Chief Technology Officer at Takeda, emphasised the evolving nature of the workplace and the enduring importance of human connection. According to Barella, Mesh has transformed their meetings, making them more collaborative and immersive.

The platform provides a range of pre-designed virtual spaces that companies can tailor to their needs, incorporating elements such as informational videos and logos without the necessity of coding. Leveraging Unity, Microsoft's 2D and 3D development platform, the Mesh toolkit enables further customisation of the virtual environment. Employers now have the opportunity to recreate desired locations or events virtually and invite employees' avatars to participate.

As of now, Microsoft Mesh is accessible on desktop PCs and Meta Quest VR devices, offering a more immersive experience for those seeking it. Microsoft is extending a six-month free trial to users with a business or enterprise plan. For others, pricing options vary.