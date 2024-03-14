Microsoft set to launch Copilot for Security globally on April 1, 2024

Microsoft has announced the forthcoming global release of Microsoft Copilot for Security, set to debut on April 1, 2024. This initiative represents the first-ever generative AI solution within the industry, poised to revolutionise the realm of security and IT operations.

Empowering security and IT professionals to detect elusive threats, enhance operational agility, and bolster team expertise, Copilot for Security harnesses the power of large-scale data and threat intelligence. Drawing from a vast repository of over 78 trillion security signals processed daily by Microsoft, coupled with cutting-edge language models, Copilot delivers tailored insights and actionable guidance to fortify security operations.

According to Microsoft's Chief Economist Office's latest study, Copilot for Security has yielded remarkable results, indicating a 22% increase in efficiency among experienced security analysts and a 7% enhancement in overall accuracy across various tasks. Impressively, 97% of participants expressed a strong desire to continue utilising Copilot in their future endeavours, underscoring its indispensable value in the security landscape.

Microsoft has introduced a flexible pay-as-you-go licensing model, enabling organisations of all sizes to leverage Copilot's capabilities effectively. Moreover, with its multilingual interface and global ecosystem of over 100 partners, Copilot is primed for deployment across diverse geographies, empowering users worldwide to safeguard their digital assets with unparalleled precision.

Key enhancements accompanying the general availability of Copilot for Security include custom promptbooks for streamlined workflow management, seamless integration with knowledge bases, and support for multiple languages, catering to a diverse user base. Additionally, third-party integrations and advanced features such as external attack surface analysis and usage reporting further augment Copilot's functionality, facilitating comprehensive threat mitigation and incident response.

In tandem with the global launch of Copilot, Microsoft is doubling down on its commitment to fortify AI governance and security measures, offering customers enhanced visibility, protection, and governance over their AI applications. By seamlessly integrating Copilot with existing Microsoft security products, users can harness its capabilities within familiar interfaces, enhancing operational efficiency and threat response capabilities.