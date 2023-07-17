Microsoft signs 10-year agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Microsoft has announced a binding agreement with Sony's PlayStation division to ensure that the popular gaming franchise, Call of Duty, will continue to be available on PlayStation platforms. The announcement comes in the wake of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which raised concerns about the future of the multi-platform game.

Phil Spencer, the Head of Microsoft Gaming and Xbox, took to Twitter to share the news, stating, "We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games."

This agreement aims at addressing concerns raised by regulators regarding the potential impact of Microsoft's acquisition on competition. Microsoft's Vice Chair and President, Brad Smith, also expressed his commitment to resolving these concerns. According to a report by The Verge, the commitment has led to a 10-year deal.

"From Day One of this acquisition, we've been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, platform and game developers, and consumers. Even after we cross the finish line for this deal's approval, we will remain focused on ensuring that Call of Duty remains available on more platforms and for more consumers than ever before," stated Smith.

From Day One of this acquisition, we’ve been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, platform and game developers, and consumers. Even after we cross the finish line for this deal’s approval, we will remain focused on ensuring that Call of Duty remains available on… https://t.co/hMWjC58wRi — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) July 16, 2023

The agreement to keep Call of Duty available on PlayStation could alleviate fears that Microsoft's increased market dominance would lead to exclusivity or reduced availability of the game on rival platforms. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had previously expressed concerns that the acquisition might hinder competition and limit consumer choice.

The FTC argued that Microsoft would have an incentive to exclude rivals like Sony from accessing the popular game, which could ultimately harm both console players and those with gaming subscriptions. In response to these concerns, Microsoft had already committed to licensing "Call of Duty" to other industry players. Notably, they had reached a 10-year contract agreement with Nintendo, contingent on the completion of the merger.

Impact on Gamers

With the recent agreement between Microsoft and PlayStation, players can look forward to enjoying the highly anticipated Call of Duty titles on their preferred platforms, regardless of whether they play on Xbox or PlayStation consoles. The new agreement with PlayStation is one of the many ways in which Microsoft is trying to convince regulators in the US and Europe in favour of the Microsoft-Activision acquisition.