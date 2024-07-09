Microsoft to provide iPhones to Chinese employees who use Android smartphones: Report

Microsoft will start providing iPhones to its employees in China currently using Android devices. Beginning in September all Microsoft employees in China will have to move to Apple iPhone devices for work-related task. This move, outlined in an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News, is part of the company's efforts to enhance security and ensure access to necessary authentication apps.

Employees who use Android phones, including models from Huawei and Xiaomi, will receive an iPhone 15 as a one-time-purchase. These iPhones will be available for collection at various hubs across China, including Hong Kong, where Google services are accessible. The shift is mandated only for work-related activities, although employees can still use Android devices for personal purposes.

The decision is driven by the unavailability of Google’s mobile services in China, which prevents Android users from downloading critical security apps like Microsoft Authenticator and Identity Pass. The Apple App Store remains the only platform where these apps can be accessed, making iPhones essential for complying with Microsoft's security protocols.



The mandatory use of iPhones is part of Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative (SFI), launched in November following a series of cyberattacks. The SFI aims to improve security across the company by leveraging AI to address cloud vulnerabilities, securing credentials, and enforcing multifactor authentication.

The Android app ecosystem remains fragmented in China as ongoing geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington continue. Microsoft has also offered to relocate up to 800 employees working on artificial intelligence from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.