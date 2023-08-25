Microsoft's Brad Smith shares blueprint for India's AI opportunity

Brad Smith, the President of Microsoft, has presented a comprehensive plan comprising five key points for India to harness its potential in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). These points encompass policy, legislation, and regulatory aspects.

The outlined strategies for India to capitalise on its AI momentum involve the establishment of new AI safety frameworks led by the government, the imposition of effective safety mechanisms for AI systems governing critical infrastructure, the formulation of a comprehensive legal and regulatory structure, the promotion of transparency, and the assurance of academic and public access to AI. Additionally, the plan entails the pursuit of fresh collaborations between the public and private sectors.

Smith expressed his confidence in India's ability to lead and set an example in the global AI discourse due to its current role as the G20 Presidency holder and Chair of the Global Partnership on AI. He stated this in a blog post published on Wednesday.

India's strategic significance within the Quad alliance and its endeavors to advance the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework offer further opportunities to raise awareness among major economies. This will facilitate the encouragement of responsible AI development and deployment in the Global South, as per Smith's remarks.

Acknowledging that the journey of AI governance is ongoing, Smith expressed Microsoft's commitment to supporting India's initiatives in the months and years ahead.

Microsoft, with nearly 350 professionals dedicated to responsible AI, is actively involved in implementing best practices for creating secure, safe, and transparent AI systems that contribute positively to society. Smith highlighted the transformative impacts of AI in various fields, such as preserving eyesight, making strides in cancer research, enhancing understanding of proteins, and offering insights to safeguard against hazardous weather. Moreover, AI innovations are playing a pivotal role in countering cyberattacks and upholding fundamental human rights, even in nations affected by external conflicts or civil strife, as noted by Smith.

Smith expressed optimism about the inventive solutions originating from India. He believes these solutions aptly showcase India's creativity and innovation in addressing crucial challenges spanning education, healthcare, and the environment.

In light of the accelerating pace of technological change, Smith highlighted the need for responsible AI governance to keep pace with these developments. He expressed confidence that with the appropriate commitments and investments prioritising human welfare within AI systems globally, this objective can be achieved.

Smith will be speaking about AI and more at the BT India@100 Summit this Saturday on August 26, 2023. It's a flagship initiative of The India Today Group, that will bring together a diverse array of stakeholders, esteemed thought leaders, policymakers, and influential business figures. See more details about the event here.