Microsoft's Satya Nadella, OpenAI's Sam Altman tease 'next phase' of partnership amid DeepSeek’s rising popularity

As Chinese AI model DeepSeek continues to disrupt the global AI market with its cost-effective approach, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella have hinted at major upcoming developments in their partnership.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman shared a selfie with Nadella, saying: “Next phase of the msft x oai partnership is gonna be much better than anyone is ready for!!” Nadella responded with enthusiasm: “Looking forward to all that’s ahead!”

The timing of their statements has raised eyebrows, given the growing buzz around DeepSeek, a direct competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

DeepSeek has made headlines for its low-cost, high-performance AI models. The DeepSeek R1 model, which costs a fraction of what OpenAI’s GPT models require, has demonstrated that AI doesn’t need massive resources to deliver results. This success has not only earned DeepSeek the top spot on Apple’s App Store in the U.S., but it’s also forced established players like OpenAI and Microsoft to respond to the new competition.

Altman himself acknowledged DeepSeek’s achievement in a recent post on X, calling it an impressive model:

“DeepSeek’s R1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they’re able to deliver for the price. We will obviously deliver much better models, and it’s legit invigorating to have a new competitor!”

However, Altman reiterated his belief that “more compute is more important now than ever” to achieve OpenAI’s long-term goal of building artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Nadella has also shared his thoughts on DeepSeek, framing its success as part of a broader trend in AI. He recently said:

“Jevons paradox strikes again! As AI gets more efficient and accessible, we will see its use skyrocket, turning it into a commodity we just can’t get enough of.”

Nadella’s comment refers to the idea that as technology becomes cheaper and more efficient, its usage grows exponentially. DeepSeek’s ability to deliver high-quality results at a lower cost aligns with this idea, potentially turning AI into an everyday commodity.

OpenAI's partnership with Microsoft

The Altman-Nadella exchange suggests that OpenAI and Microsoft are doubling down on their partnership to maintain their edge in the competitive AI market. Microsoft has already invested heavily in OpenAI, integrating its technology into products like Azure and Microsoft 365.

Altman’s comment about upcoming releases and Nadella’s enthusiasm suggest that new, more advanced AI models are on the horizon—models that could raise the bar in terms of performance, versatility, and innovation.

“The world is going to want to use a LOT of AI, and really be quite amazed by the next-gen models coming. Look forward to bringing you all AGI and beyond,” Altman said, hinting at groundbreaking developments in the works.

What’s at stake

The growing rivalry between OpenAI and DeepSeek is reshaping the AI landscape. DeepSeek has proven that leaner, cheaper AI can still deliver world-class performance, challenging the notion that only resource-heavy models can lead the industry.

For OpenAI and Microsoft, the challenge now is to prove that their approach—focusing on high-compute, cutting-edge models—can deliver results that justify the higher costs. At the same time, they must navigate a market where cost efficiency is becoming a key factor in AI adoption.

As Altman said, competition from DeepSeek is “invigorating,” and for OpenAI and Microsoft, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The next moves in this AI rivalry could shape the future of the industry.