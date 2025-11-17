Milagrow Coinsucker Pro review: A no nonsense mini vacuum that gets the job done

There is a very specific kind of gadget that tries to do everything. It arrives packed with sensors, modes, presets, and companion apps you will probably never open again. The result is often a device that sounds incredible on paper but feels overwhelming in practice.

The Milagrow Coinsucker Pro sits at the opposite end of that spectrum. It is a simple handheld vacuum cleaner that exists for one purpose and one purpose alone: small space cleaning. No over-promising. No mystery features. No gimmicks. And honestly, that clarity makes it one of the most practical little cleaning tools I have used in a while.

Design and Build: Light Enough to Forget You Are Holding It

At roughly 700 grams, the Coinsucker Pro is one of the lightest handheld vacuums I have used. Lightness matters a lot here. Anything heavier becomes a chore the moment you reach above shoulder height or try to clean blinds or fans. This one stays comfortable even during longer sessions.

Visually, it is as straightforward as vacuum cleaners get. A BLDC motor sits behind a transparent chamber that houses the HEPA filter. A single power button sits on top. The attachments include a flexible suction hose, a long tube, and a brush. That is it. No hidden modes. No second menu to scroll through. Just pick it up and start cleaning.

Its compact size also means it can be charged through USB. There is no wall adapter in the box, so keep one nearby, but the convenience of plugging it into any common charger cannot be ignored.

Performance: Surprisingly Strong for Something This Small

Despite its featherweight build, the Coinsucker Pro offers decent suction. It pulled dust off my window blinds, lifted stubborn particles from behind my TV, and filled its pristine white HEPA filter with a thick layer of NCR grey within minutes.

It is also quieter than expected. The low noise level is pleasant, but it comes with a compromise. There is no motor speed control, so you get one level of suction and that is all. In practice, it is good enough for quick home cleaning, office desks, and car interiors.

The real strength of the Coinsucker Pro lies in tasks that larger vacuums struggle with. It is excellent at slipping into tight gaps like window grooves, behind speakers, and between keys on multiple keyboards. If you have a home office that tends to gather dust, this thing is a blessing.

The one limitation is height reach. The stick attachment is shorter than a foot, which means ceiling corners or curtain tops are harder to reach unless you stand on something.

Battery Life and Charging

The 6000 mAh battery lasts around 25 minutes. For a small handheld vacuum, that is enough for quick daily cleaning bursts, but not a long, deep clean. A 15-minute top-up usually gets the battery back into usable range, and a full charge is easily done through any USB adapter.

Given the price, I am not surprised the brand skipped including a wall charger, though it would have been a convenient add-on.

Maintenance: Easier Than Most Full-Size Vacuums

Cleaning the Coinsucker Pro is refreshingly simple. Press a single latch and the HEPA compartment flips open. Dust falls out easily, though you really should do this near a bin and away from open windows. The filter itself can be washed and reused multiple times before needing replacement.

For a tiny vacuum, this ease of maintenance is one of its biggest wins.

Verdict

At Rs 2,999, the Milagrow Coinsucker Pro is exactly the kind of ultra-practical gadget more homes need. It is simple, reliable, easy to store, and good for everything from car seats to home offices to window grooves. It is not trying to replace your full-size vacuum. It is trying to be the thing you grab when you do not want to pull out the full-size vacuum.

And in that role, it succeeds effortlessly. It promises little, delivers exactly that, and never gets in your way.

For small apartments, work desks, or anyone who loves tidy corners, this is a surprisingly useful addition.