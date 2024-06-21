Milestone Systems sets sights on India: A conversation around innovation and being the 'Android of cybersecurity'

Milestone Systems, an open platform video management software (VMS), inaugurated its first India Experience Center in Bangalore this week. This cutting-edge facility, the largest of its kind for the company in the Asia Pacific region, aims to be more than just a showroom. It's designed as an immersive space for customers and partners to experience the latest advancements in video technology firsthand and explore its potential beyond traditional security applications.

Business Today sat down with Malou Toft, Milestone's Vice President for APAC, for an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the launch.

PD: What is the vision behind opening the first India Experience Center in Bangalore?

Malou Toft: Our vision aligns with Milestone's core purpose: to make the world see. India represents one of the largest growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. We have been present here for several years, and now we are committed to scaling our operations significantly. Establishing our largest regional experience centre in Bangalore signifies our belief in India's potential.

India holds immense promise, driven by its phenomenal economic outlook and the government's digitisation initiatives, which align perfectly with Milestone's direction.

PD: What are the key technologies showcased at the new experience centre?

Malou Toft: The highlight is video analytics. It enables data-driven decisions based on video footage, marking a significant shift from passive monitoring. Traditionally, video footage required constant human observation to identify events. Video analytics transforms video data into actionable insights, creating tremendous value for businesses.

The experience centre demonstrates how video analytics can optimise operations, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities, especially for organisations with existing CCTV infrastructure. Milestone's open platform solution allows for seamless integration with third-party applications, further amplifying the benefits of video technology. We aim to showcase the vast potential of video to Indian customers, moving beyond security applications to improve customer experience and support business strategy.

PD: What are the unique opportunities and challenges in the Indian market?

Malou Toft: We see strong growth in both the enterprise and government sectors in India. Certain verticals, including manufacturing, data centres, and critical infrastructure, are driving significant growth. These sectors are investing in state-of-the-art technology, presenting a unique opportunity for Milestone.

However, challenges remain. India's vast size and varying levels of connectivity pose infrastructure challenges, especially when deploying cloud-based solutions. While cloud technology offers scalability and ease of deployment, stable internet connectivity and power supply are critical for optimal performance. We are addressing this by providing diverse deployment options and working with partners to ensure solutions are tailored to the specific needs of each customer.

Another challenge is adapting to India's price index. As a global brand with a global business model, we are developing affordable solutions specifically for the mid-market and mid-enterprise segments in India. We are committed to democratising video technology, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes.

PD: You mentioned Milestone as the "Android of cybersecurity." Can you elaborate on that analogy?

Malou Toft: Milestone's open platform philosophy has always been central to our approach. We are highly specialised in providing a robust VMS platform while remaining agnostic to hardware. Just as Android created a thriving ecosystem for mobile applications by embracing an open platform, Milestone's open approach enables interoperability with over 11,000 devices, ranging from cameras and sensors to audio devices and servers.

This eliminates vendor lock-in, offering customers greater choice and flexibility. Our focus is on providing the best APIs in the industry, empowering software developers worldwide to co-create solutions on the Milestone platform. This ensures our customers have access to the most innovative and best-fit solutions.

PD: How do you balance innovation in video technology with concerns surrounding privacy and security?

Malou Toft: We prioritise compliance with all applicable security, compliance, and privacy standards. Our software adheres to strict regulations, and we offer training for our partners and end users on data handling practices. Milestone provides features like data deletion capabilities, opt-out mechanisms, and data masking to ensure compliance with regulations such as GDPR.

We recognise that different countries have varying regulations on video recording. Our solutions incorporate features like edge analytics with data masking, enabling the extraction of valuable insights from video data without compromising individual privacy.

It's important to note that Milestone does not own the video data. Ownership remains with the customer who deploys the cameras, even when using our cloud solutions.

PD: Where are the servers for your cloud solutions located?

Malou Toft: We have servers in multiple locations globally, with the closest to India being in Japan. We are also launching a dedicated Indian cloud today, initially focused on the enterprise segment. We understand the growing demand for sovereign and national cloud solutions, and we are committed to meeting those requirements.