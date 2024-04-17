'Miss AI' influencer pageant: AI models can now compete with each other for prize money and more

The World AI Creator Awards (WAIC) has unveiled plans for "Miss AI," the world's inaugural beauty pageant designed to celebrate the excellence of artificial intelligence (AI) models and influencers. The competition, set to recognise the accomplishments of AI creators globally, promises prizes totalling $20,000 (approximately Rs 16.7 lakhs) for the victors.

Related Articles

Entries for Miss AI opened on April 14, welcoming creators behind AI-generated models to register for the event. Eligible participants must be over 18 years old and possess a social media presence, as outlined on the competition's official website.

The unveiling of WAIC's Miss AI event, detailed on their official website and reported by Forbes, signals the start of a series of similar accolades focusing on fashion, diversity, and AI-generated men. Miss AI distinguishes itself by spotlighting female AI-generated models or social media influencers crafted entirely through AI tools, with no restrictions on the software used for creation. Notably, popular tools like OpenAI's DALL-E 3, Midjourney, and Copilot Designer are frequently employed in crafting AI avatars.

Despite the unconventional nature of an AI influencer pageant, the event's judging criteria encompass three core elements: beauty, tech, and social influence. The assessment of beauty encompasses traditional pageantry standards such as physical appeal, grace, and the ability to articulate responses to designated questions. The tech category evaluates participants' proficiency in utilising AI tools for model creation, along with their adeptness at responding to prompts to produce outputs.

The criteria for social influence, as elucidated by WAIC, revolves around engagement metrics with fans, audience growth rate, and utilisation of platforms such as Instagram. Each entrant will undergo scoring across these categories, culminating in an overall evaluation.

A panel of four judges, including two AI influencers, Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini, with 30 lakhs and 28.1 lakh Instagram followers respectively, will evaluate all participants. Joining them are entrepreneur Andrew Bloch and beauty pageant judge Sally-Ann Fawcett, representing human perspectives on the panel.

While the date for the online award ceremony remains undisclosed, it is slated for later this month, with the winners set to be announced on May 10. The coveted titleholder of Miss AI will secure a cash prize of $5,000 (approximately Rs 4.1 lakhs), alongside mentorship programmes, promotional packages, and PR assistance for the victor and runners-up.