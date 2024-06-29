More bad news from NASA: Russian satellite breaks into 100 pieces near ISS where Sunita Williams is stuck in space

India-born astronaut Sunita Williams' highly anticipated return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) faces indefinite delays following a concerning incident involving a defunct Russian satellite.

The satellite, RESURS-P1 (#39186), disintegrated into hundreds of pieces of debris in low-Earth orbit on Wednesday, posing a significant navigational hazard near the ISS. While there's no immediate threat to the astronauts on board, the incident forced them to take shelter for an hour and has cast uncertainty over future missions, including Williams' return.

“Due to the low orbit of this debris cloud, we estimate it’ll be weeks to months before the hazard has passed," stated LeoLabs, a space tracking company, highlighting the long-term impact of the event.

The U.S. Space Command confirmed the incident, reporting that the explosion generated nearly 100 trackable pieces of space debris.

Uncertainty Looms over Boeing Starliner Mission

Adding to the complexity, Williams' return flight aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, originally slated for a few days, is now facing significant delays, potentially stretching to months.

"Projected to last only days, the first crewed test flight of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft with two astronauts onboard is in limbo with no exact return to Earth announced," confirmed reports.

Williams, alongside NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, boarded the Starliner capsule on June 6 for its first crewed test mission. However, the recent events have thrown their mission timeline into disarray.

NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager, Steve Stich, revealed that the agency is considering extending Starliner's mission from 45 days to 90 days.

"We're just looking at the timeline to execute (the test in New Mexico) and then review the data," Stich explained during a briefing, emphasising the lack of urgency in their return. "And that's what's really the long pole, I would say, determining a landing date. We're not in a rush to come home."

While the delay is undoubtedly disappointing for Williams and her team, ensuring the astronauts' safety during their descent through the debris field remains paramount. NASA is diligently monitoring the situation and will determine a new return date once the risk from the space debris has sufficiently subsided.