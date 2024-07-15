'Most expensive momos ever': Netizens react after Zomato asked to pay Rs 60,000 for failing to deliver momos worth Rs 133

Zomato has been ordered by the Karnataka court to pay a fine of Rs 60,000 to a woman for not delivering momos worth Rs 133. As per a report by Indian Express, a woman named Sheethal from Dharwad, Karnataka, ordered momos from Zomato on August 31 and paid a bill of Rs 133.25 via Google Pay.

The internet has reacted to this incident in a hilarious way. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “They should send momos worth that amount” while another wrote, “Those must be the most expensive momos ever! Zomato ordered to pay ₹60,000 for a ₹133 undelivered order.”

Just after 15 minutes of placing the order, the Zomato app showed that the order was delivered. However, she did not receive it and no delivery agent came to her address.

Later, she asked the restaurant about the confusion, to which, she was told that the Zomato order was picked up from the restaurant. She also tried reaching out to the delivery agent using the website but he did not respond. Sheethal then complained about it to Zomato via an email. The company wrote to her asking her to wait for 72 hours for a response.

After waiting for Zomato’s response, she gave a legal notice to the company on September 13, 2023. In response to the notice, the counsel of Zomato that appeared in court stated that the allegation was false.

The court gave 72 hours to attend to the grievance of the complainant. Sheethal revealed that the company refunded her Rs 133.25 on May 2, 2024. The commission then stated that this shows that Zomato committed a deficiency of service, causing a great amount of inconvenience and mental agony to the complainant.

He stated, “Zomato is carrying their business of supply of materials in response to the online orders placed by the customer. Despite receipt of the purchase money, Zomato did not deliver the required product to the complainant. By looking into these facts of the case on hand, in our opinion, Op no. 1 (Zomato) alone is liable to answer the claim of the complainant”.

On July 3, 2024, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Dharwad ordered Zomato to pay Sheethal Rs 50,000 as compensation towards the inconvenience and mental agony caused to her and Rs 10,000 for her litigation cost.