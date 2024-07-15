OnePlus Nord 4, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R, OnePlus Pad 2 to launch in India on July 16; what to expect

OnePlus is set to host its Summer Launch event on July 16 where it has confirmed to launch OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Watch 2R and OnePlus Pad 2. The upcoming products will go on sale in India on the Amazon website. The company has confirmed the design and more specifications of these OnePlus products.

The OnePlus launch event will begin at 6.30 pm IST on July 16. To watch the event live, you can visit the company’s social media handles or the YouTube channel.

OnePlus has confirmed to launch four new products at the event: OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. Here are the expected specifications and India prices of these products.

OnePlus Nord 4 expected specifications

OnePlus Nord 4 will be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. The company has also confirmed that it will come with OnePlus's longest-ever software support guarantee of 6 years. OnePlus has promised 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patch updates for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is speculated to be rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 3V that was launched in China earlier. Going by the rumours, OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to come with a 6.74-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, it will come with a dual rear camera setup that is likely to include a 50MP SonyIMX 882 primary sensor and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. In terms of battery, it is likely to house a 5,500 mAh battery.

It is confirmed to be available in Mercurial Silver and Obsidian Midnight colour variants.

OnePlus Pad 2 expected specifications, India price

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus Pad 2 is likely to be a rebranded version of OnePlus Pad pro that was launched in China. The tablet is expected to come with a 12.1-inch display. It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It might feature a 13MP back camera and an 8MP front facing camera. It will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

In terms of battery, OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 9,510 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

It is expected to be priced at Rs 47,999 where the Smart Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo 2 will cost you Rs 11,999 and 5,000 respectively.

OnePlus Watch 2r expected specifications

As per a tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus Watch 2r is expected to be powered by Snapdragon Wear W5 along with a BES2700 additional low-power chip. It is likely to feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It might offer 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with 100 hours of battery life. Additionally, it is expected to come with fast VOOC charging, dual frequency GPS and more than 100 sports modes. It is rumoured to come in Forest Green and Gunmetal Grey colour variants.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro expected specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds are confirmed to come with 49dB Active Noise Cancellation and 44 hours of battery back up. In terms of colours, it will come in Soft Jade and Starry Black colour options.