Moto G6, G6 Plus launch soon, Mi Crowdfunding, Cambridge Analytica scandal gets bigger and more tech news

Motorola expected to launch Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus on April 19

Motorola might launch the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus on April 19 in Brazil's Sao Paulo. The report was revealed by AndroidPit and seems to use the same background colour that had been spotted on various leaked render of the G6.

The G6 is expected to comes with a 5.7 inch display and supported with Snapdragon 450. The G6 Plus will compete with Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Cambridge Analytica estimates blow up to 87 million victims

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that the personal information of up to 87 million users, mostly in the United States, may have been improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, up from a previous news media estimate of more than 50 million.

Most of the up to 87 million people whose data was shared with Cambridge Analytica were in the United States, Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer wrote in a blog post.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a conference call with reporters that Facebook had not seen "any meaningful impact" on usage or ad sales since the scandal, although he added, "it's not good" if people are unhappy with the company.

Mi Fan Festival Kicks off in India

Mi Fan Festival kicks off with most popular Mi products on sale including the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5. Xiaomi is also conducting sales of the new range of Mi TV series launched in India.

The sale will go on till April 6 and is also applicable on Xiaomi's line of accessories. The Chinese brand is also offering something called crazy combos where you'll have to pay for the cheaper product and take home the more expensive product as well. For instance there's a combo of Redmi 5A and Mi TV 4A 32-inch where you only have to pay Rs 5,999 for both.

Xiaomi's new crowdfunding venture

Xiaomi has also launched an all new crowdfunding program in India. The brand is taking yet another unique approach in the Indian market. The platform will behave like a conventional crowdfunding platform.

The company will share the product's portfolio on their website and interested buyers can pay for it in advance. If the product manages to sell a certain amount, Xiaomi will bring it to India. If not, the money will be returned to the buyers.

Currently there are two devices on this crowdfunding platform, one a selfie stick tripod which is a selfie stick that also is a hidden tripod and the second is Bluetooth audio receiver which aims at decluttering wires around us.