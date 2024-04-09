scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Motorola Edge 50 Pro with 125W fast charging goes on first sale in India: Price, sale offers, specs

Motorola Edge 50 Pro with 125W fast charging goes on first sale in India: Price, sale offers, specs

Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched at a starting price of Rs 31,999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched at a starting price of Rs 31,999

Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 31,999. The highlights of the smartphone include IP68 rating for water resistance, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India starting today.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro price, sale offers

Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant that comes with 68W charger is launched at Rs 31,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant that comes with a 125W charger is priced at Rs 35,999.

As for the colours, it is available in Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty colour variants. The new smartphone is now available for purchase across Flipkart and Motorola.in in India.

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on the purchase.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K p-OLED display that offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB. It runs on Android 14-based Hello UI on top.

For photography, Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto shooter that supports OIS and 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, you will get a 50MP front-facing camera.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 125W wired and 50W fast wireless charging. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock. As mentioned earlier, it comes with IP68 rating for water resistance.

As per the company, “The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is equipped with the World’s 1st AI Powered Pro-Grade Camera with true color output validated by Pantone. The camera meets Pantone’s evaluation and grading criteria by authentically simulating the full range of real-world Pantone Colors.”

Published on: Apr 09, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
