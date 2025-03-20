Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launch date and specs revealed; Everything we know so far

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to launch soon in India. The device specifications have been leaked online, including the release date by notable tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter). It will be the successor to the Edge 50 Fusion, which was launched in May 2024, so an upgrade is on the cards for Motorola.

According to the leak, the device will be launched in India on 2 April, 2025 and the first sale of the device will begin a week later on April 9. If the report is to be believed, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will feature a Dimensity 7400 chipset, which was recently launched by MediaTek.

The leak also claims that the Edge 60 Fusion will feature a 6.7" quad curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. While this would be slightly bigger than the Edge 50 Fusion's 6.67" panel, last year's device had a 144Hz refresh rate, making the new phone a downgrade in that aspect.

In terms of cameras, the Edge 60 Fusion is expected to have a 50MP Sony LYT700 + 13MP rear camera. It could also pack the same 32MP front camera from last year. The leak also claims that the phone would come with 5500mAh battery, which would be a 10% increase from last year's capacity of 5000mAh. The leak also claims that the Edge 60 Fusion would have an IP69 rating as well as military grade durability with a rating of MIL-STD-810.

Motorola had recently teased the launch of a new phone on Flipkart, when a teaser video had gone live. The video had the tagline "Experience the Edge, Live the Fusion", hinting at the imminent launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion.

While Motorola hasn't officially confirmed a launch date or any specifications, the leak gives us a good idea of what to expect. In terms of pricing, multiple reports suggest that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion could be priced around €350 (approximately ₹32,920), which would be a big increase from its predecessor, which launched at ₹22,999 for the base variant.