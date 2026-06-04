Motorola launches Edge 70 Pro+ starting at just Rs 44,999: Check specs, features, and more

Motorola has launched another addition to its Edge series smartphone, the Edge 70 Pro+, in India with a Satin-Luxe variant that has a Wood finish and a Twill-inspired finish in Pantone colours.

In addition to a premium-looking design, the smartphone offers impressive features such as a 3.5x Periscope lens, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme with on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and a massive battery. Therefore, if you’re planning to upgrade your smartphone and have around Rs. 50,000 budget, then know what the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ offers in India.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Must read: Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor exits amid growing pressure and market slowdown

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Specifications and features

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ comes with an all-new quad-curved design with new finishes in collaboration with Pantone Colour Institute. The smartphone is just 6.99mm slim and weighs about 190 grams. Despite a slim design, it offers an IP68 + IP69 rating for underwater protection and MIL-STD-810H certification.

It features a 6.8-inch Super HD+ Extreme AMOLED display that offers up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolutions. It also comes with Pantone validated Display and Pantone SkinTone Validation for accurate colours.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. The processor claims to deliver 40% better graphics performance and upgraded NPU performance. It is also equipped with a 4600mm² vapour chamber cooling system that claims to deliver 18% better thermal performance.

Advertisement

Also read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro review: Nearly premium, limited surprises

In terms of camera upgrades, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ features a quad camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide + Macro Vision camera, 50MP 3.5x Periscope Telephoto, and a 50x Super Zoom Pro camera. It also offers AI-powered camera features such as AI Magic Eraser, AI Photo Unblur, AI Magic Editor, Reimagine, Auto Frame, HDR Effects, Sky Enhancements, Portrait Blur, and Portrait Light.

Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a massive 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Price and availability in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ comes in a single storage variant of 12GB+256GB, which is priced at Rs 47,999. However, buyers can get it for Rs 44,999 with a bank cash back offer of Rs 3000. It will go on sale starting June 11, 2026, at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India.