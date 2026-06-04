Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor exits amid growing pressure and market slowdown

Infinix, a Hong Kong–based Chinese smartphone brand, which is popularly known for its budget and mid-range phones, is reportedly going through turmoil in the Indian market. According to a Digit report, the India CEO, Anish Kapoor, has left the company due to internal tensions. It is highlighted that the company is grappling with falling shipments, a reduced product portfolio, and a series of internal leadership reshuffles.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The report highlighted that Kapoor resigned sometime in January and is likely no longer associated with Infinix. However, the company has not confirmed the exit officially, but the company currently appears to have no CEO in India. In addition, the brand is also going through a difficult period marked by uncertainty and challenges.

Must read: Apple may finally bring this awaited multitasking feature to iPhone with iOS 27

It was further revealed that there were ongoing disagreements between Infinix's India management and executives at its parent company, Transsion Holdings. The conflict is said to revolve around how Infinix should operate and grow in India. Kapoor reportedly had a different vision for the brand's strategy, sales approach, and market positioning. Over time, he decided to part ways with the company.

Advertisement

Despite the leadership shakeup, the India operations remain unaffected, but it launched significantly fewer smartphones between January and May 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, marking a noticeable slowdown in its product release cycle.

Must read: OpenAI quietly adds secret gesture to ChatGPT App and new navigation features: All details

Digital quoted technology analyst Yogesh Brar, saying that Infinix shipped about 2.9 million smartphones in India in 2025. However, between January and April 2026, shipments fell to just 500,000 units, indicating a sharp slowdown. The decline is not limited to Infinix, as its parent company, Transsion Holdings, owns Tecno and itel, and all three brands recorded a 20% year-on-year decline in shipments.

Now, as Infinix does not have an India CEO, and its shrinking product portfolio and declining shipments suggest that Infinix is facing one of its most challenging periods in India.